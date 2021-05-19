unilad
Expensive Sports Car Tumbles Off Carrier And Smashes Into Truck In Excruciating Video

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 May 2021 14:24
Expensive Sports Car Tumbles Off Carrier And Smashes Into Truck In Excruciating VideoaDazzlingDove/Reddit

If you thought you were having a bad day at the office then this video is bound to make you feel better.

Shared on TikTok account @cars, someone documented the heart-dropping moment an expensive car rolled off a car-carry trailer. Making things even worse, the car then crashes into a 4×4 that appears to then crash into another car behind it.

From the looks of the clip, which has been viewed more than 12 million times in less than 24 hours, the car put on the trailer was a black Jaguar F-type, which retails at around £52,000 ($73,567). The Jag rolls off the trailer into a large Chevrolet truck and totally smashes into its front bumper, damaging more than the trailer driver’s ego.

See it here:

@carsSomeone getting fired 😬😮 ##foryou ##fyp♬ original sound – Cars

Unfortunately for the person who was putting the Jag on the trailer, there’s also another expensive-looking car parked closely behind the Chevrolet, which appears to be a Nissan GTR. These Nissans retail at around £83,000 ($117,417).

It’s not totally clear if the Nissan was damaged, but from the impact of the Jag into the Chevrolet, it’s likely to have ended up with some kind of bump.

It seems, therefore, the ordeal will have gone on to cost a lot of money and will have left those car owners unamused to say the least.

Awkward car crash (TikTok)@cars/TikTok
Since being shared on TikTok yesterday, May 18, the video has been shared more than 100,000 times, with more than 30,000 people commenting on it. The video was appropriately captioned, ‘Someone’s getting fired’.

One person commented on the clip, ‘Can you say fired without saying you’re fired,’ as someone else wrote, ‘How to waste 100k in 10 seconds’. Another person pointed out it was incredibly unlucky that there happened to be a GTR parked behind the truck.

