Expert Reveals The Questions You Should Ask At The End Of An Interview To Ensure You Get The Job

Interviews are nerve-wracking at the best of times, but you can at least make sure you’re as prepared as possible when you enter the room, ready to make the best impression you can.

This of course involves asking as well as answering questions, allowing you that all-important opportunity to show exactly why you’d make a good fit for the team.

Taking to his popular TikTok channel CareerVidz, interview expert Richard McMunn has dropped some all important pearls of wisdom on this topic, revealing 17 questions you could consider asking at the end of an interview.

In his video, McMunn advised that you should ‘100%’ ask questions in an interview, but you need to make sure these are ‘smart’ questions, which ‘put you across in a positive manner’.

To be clear, he isn’t advising to ask all 17 questions, and has suggested limiting the number of questions to three to avoid irritating the interviewer.

One example given by McMunn is, ‘What would you like me to focus on in the first thirty days of starting?’, showing an eagerness to get stuck in.

Two other solid ones could be, ‘How has the role evolved over the years?’ and ‘How would you describe the company’s culture?’, allowing you to get a feel for the place while showing a keen interest.

