Experts Issue Warning Of ‘Crazy’ TikTok Trend That Involves Frozen Honey

TikTok is full of clever life hacks, but this probably isn’t one you want to try.

People on the popular video-sharing app have been freezing honey and eating it and, while it looks delicious, it could cause havoc in your tummy.

TikTokers have shown what the food item looks like when frozen, and it kind of resembles a large, gummy-type sweet being squeezed out of a bottle.

The challenge is sweeping through TikTok at the moment and is seriously worrying experts.

A lot of people are trying this, with almost 630 million people having used the frozen honey hashtag on TikTok at the time of writing.

One TikToker took the trend to new extremes, also trying it with other items such as corn syrup.

While some people commented that the unusual trend’s results looked pretty yummy, others branded it as ‘revolting’ looking.

It’s unknown where the trend originated from and why it’s become a thing, but a dietician has warned that eating so much sugar can be extremely bad for you. Per 100g of honey, there’s approximately 82g of sugar.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic, told NBC News:

Honey is great, but having it in small amounts to sweeten is really a healthy relationship with food, and using it to get a lot of followers and a lot of attention and having it in excess amounts is crazy.

Apparently around one in three people suffer from something known as dietary fructose intolerance, meaning the cells in the intestines don’t absorb fructose, also known as fruit sugar, the way they should, causing gastrointestinal distress.

Kirkpatrick warned that those with this condition could end up causing ‘awful diarrhoea, stomach pain and things like that because they’re not breaking it down correctly’ if they take part in the so-called frozen honey challenge.

Meanwhile, Lisa Young, an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, has expressed concerns that people only try these things because they’re trending on TikTok, even if it gives them an upset stomach.

She said, ‘I worry about kids going on TikTok to get their information and then following the latest trend and not tuning in to their own, internal stomach. If you try this trend once in a while and you get a stomach ache – just because everyone else is doing it — be independent and you don’t have to do it, either.’

Basically, while frozen honey looks cool, your tummy will thank you later if you don’t try the trend for yourself.