‘Eye Of The Storm’ Photographed Around Incredible Full Moon

I took the pictures last Tuesday, February 11, between 9.34pm and 9.39pm just from my bedroom window at my home address. They were taken after Storm Ciara, the weather was calm.

The moon was shining through the kitchen window, so I went upstairs and just kept taking pictures of the moon. I am obsessed with the moon, sunset, sunrise and the sea.

I just used my Samsung S9. I know I got lucky, people spend thousands on cameras to get the perfect shot.