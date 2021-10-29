Facebook’s Meta Rebrand Prompts Series Of Hilarious Memes
Since Mark Zuckerberg announced the change in name to the world’s biggest social media company, people have taken to Twitter in a series of hilarious memes.
The announcement came around one week after it was first reported that a major rebranding of the company was set to take place.
Zuckerberg announced the change at Facebook’s Connect conference, with the new name for the company, which operates a number of the world’s most popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, renamed as Meta.
Naturally, users have been quick to respond to the update with a series of hilarious memes, leaving the rest of the internet in stitches.
In revealing the news, Zuckerberg said the company was one that ‘builds technology to connect’.
He said:
Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy.
To reflect who we are and what we hope to build. Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product. But over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company.
From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first.
While the name of the Facebook app, along with Instagram and WhatsApp, will remain the same, not everyone has responded so positively to the big reveal.
As one does when an issue arises with Facebook, such as when it recently crashed for six hours, many people took to Twitter to air their grievances there instead.
Rather than rejoicing at the new branding, many users instead took the opportunity to throw shade. One said: ‘Our parents about to be like, “My Facebook says Meta, how do I change it back”.’
Another wrote:
I saw the funniest comment over on Facebook:
META:
M = Manipulating
E = Everyone
T = Through
A = Advertising
A third said: ‘I will call Facebook “Meta” about as many times as I’ve called the Sears Tower the “Willis Tower”.’
Despite people’s shock at the change in name, and it being a major step for the company, other organisations have done the same before, such as Google rebranding under parent company Alphabet in 2015.
But for now, it seems it has not been as appreciated as Zuckerberg may have hoped.
