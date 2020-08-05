Fairy-Like Creature Spotted On Ring Doorbell Camera

Somewhere in California, a real-life Tinkerbell has been spotted on a doorbell camera. ‘All you need is faith, trust and a little pixie-dust.’

Life truly does imitate art sometimes. From the treasure trove of fairy tales, someone in Los Angeles has filmed a fairy luminous and yellow, flying like there’s no tomorrow.

The clip, filmed using a doorbell camera, shows a bright apparition zoom into the frame, before ascending up and whooshing away. You don’t even need to look closely to see what looks like wings and legs. Has Tinkerbell arrived in the US?

Are you a cynic? A naysayer against the appearance of magic? Well, feast your eyes on the footage below:

The video was posted to Twitter by Drew Malino (@DREWMALINO), with the caption: ‘I do believe in fairies, I do, I do. #tinkerbell.’ Me too Drew, me too. It’s already racked up more than 34,000 views, so there’s bound to be some people convinced.

One user replied: ‘I can’t wait till people realize real fairies look like mini demons with big wings.’ Another user wrote: ‘Would love for this to be true.’ A third added that fairies are real, ‘they don’t mess with them, they’ll f*ck you up’.

Tinkerbell @DREWMALINO/Twitter

When another user tried to point out that it’s ‘literally just a wasp’, one person replied: ‘Except wasps are pretty much nocturnal. There is little to no activity at night once they return to their nest.’ Unfortunately, it’s filmed at night, so both parties were incorrect.

Others have theorised that it could be a lightning bug or a flying grasshopper. They’re probably right, but where’s the fun in that?