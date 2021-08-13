Family Member Refuses To Attend Wedding After Being Called ‘Fat’ And ‘Lazy’ In NSFW Invite

Pixabay/u/ScaredNapkin/Reddit

A family member has refused to attend a wedding after being called a ‘fat f*ck’ and ‘lazy’ in the invitation.

Weddings are meant to be joyous occasions, but it seems one couple clearly weren’t too excited about guests attending their big day after penning an extremely NSFW invitation.

The family member on the receiving end took to Reddit to share a photograph of the aggressive card, titled ‘Sh*t you need to know’.

rude wedding invite (@ScaredNapkin/r/weddingshaming/Reddit) @ScaredNapkin/r/weddingshaming/Reddit

Weddings are normally places of joy and cheesy celebration for the whole family. However, this wedding not only brands children as ‘little sh*t[s]’, but commands guests to forget about their young ones and leave them at home. It even threatens guests that they will be turned away if they do try to bring their kids along.

No vegetarians, vegans, allergies or any other dietary requirements are allowed either, with the couple telling guests instead to just ‘eat what they are given, you fat f*ck’.

Apparently, no clothing is an option too, with the soon-to-be-newly-weds declaring they do not care what guests wear, even if they were to turn up ‘butt f*ck naked’.

Guests aren’t allowed to ask any questions about the event either, expected to ‘Google’ for hotels and taxis, or check the website if they have any questions. Guests also get called a ‘lazy f*ck’ and ‘dumbass’ by the charming card if they don’t just decide to use the internet.

Pixabay

For the cherry on the cake (not that they’ll probably even have one at the sort of wedding this is turning out to look like), the pair have asked for guests to contribute to their honeymoon if anyone wanted to give them a wedding gift. Which by the end of reading the invite, I doubt anyone will…

The guest, who is reported as being the cousin of the bride, expressed their distaste at the rude invitation in their Reddit post, posting the image under the label of ‘tacky’ along with the caption: ‘My cousin sent this along with her wedding invitations, I will not be in attendance.’

Pixabay

The post has amassed over 16,100 votes and 1,800 comments, with other Reddit users flocking to the comments in disbelief at the shockingly offensive nature of the invite. One said: ‘That’s one aggressive invitation.’

Another wrote:

I get it’s supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek kinda joke.. but my god tone is important! “Check your child at the door” or “you know we get good food, don’t worry about it” would be kinda funny. This is just mean spirited.

A third commented: ‘One can’t help but notice the abrupt change of tone in the ‘wedding gifts’ section.’

While COVID-19 preventing clubbing may have caused this couple to decide to turn their wedding into a raunchy rave, the guest did not see the funny side to the invitation. But hey, maybe wearing clothes to a wedding is a thing of the past and we should all just be drunkenly frolicking wild and free?