Female Student Constantly Interrupted By Male Classmates On Zoom cleasel/TikTok

A female STEM student has gone viral on TikTok after videoing herself being constantly interrupted by her male classmates during a Zoom call.

Claire McDonnell is on a graduate science and finance programme at the University of Iowa, where she is one of just four females in a class of around 60 students.

The 22-year-old says the video is just one example of the many sexist experiences she’s had in the department and in the industry as a whole.

You can watch it here:

Claire filmed the TikTok earlier this week, while on a call for a commercial underwriting project group. The uncomfortable clip shows her attempting to speak several times, only to be rudely spoken over multiple times.

‘Some of us girls have the top standings in the programme, and no matter how experienced we are, none of the men seem to take us seriously,’ Claire told BuzzFeed News.

Although she initially only made the recording to send to another girl on the course, when Claire watched it back, she realised what a good example it was of ‘how often this happens to women in a male-dominanted field’.

She posted the video to the social media app on Tuesday, September 29, and it has since been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

Ironically, Claire says she has the most experience than anyone when it comes to commercial underwriting – a job that she has done for years – and yet no one seemed to want to let her discuss it.

‘This happens on a daily basis. There would be an assignment we [the other STEM women] would help other classmates with, and they would take credit for it,’ she explained. ‘If we present an idea, whether it’s theoretical or any type of opinion, it’s always like they’re very hesitant to believe it.’

Claire added:

And if they do believe it, then they take the credit like, ‘I already knew that’, and repeat it to other people and claim it as their own.

Hundreds of women commented on the TikTok video, sharing their own experiences of blatant sexism within the work place.

One TikToker’s advice to anyone else who has experienced being routinely spoken over was to ‘literally keep talking’.

‘Do not stutter. Do not pause. Speak as if they aren’t saying anything,’ they wrote, while another added, ‘Keep talking until they realise they’ve interrupted you.’

Watching the video back, Claire said:

From an outside perspective, you almost have to laugh at how awful it is. It’s a very serious issue that brings to light how many women experience it. It’s something that needs to change. Men have to be willing to make those changes.

Although she’s unsure whether any of her classmates have seen the video, none of them have reached out to her since she posted it.