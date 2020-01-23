Firefighters Forced To Warn Kids About Dumb TikTok Outlet Challenge

The Holden Fire Department would like to warn parents of a new viral teen video that may result in fire incidents and cause serious injury.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey released an advisory today to inform the general public of two incidents that have taken place in Massachusetts, one of which was in Holden. We would like parents to be aware of the new ‘challenge’.

The ‘challenge’ seen on the popular video app, TikTok, involves using the plug part of a phone charger, partially inserting it into the wall outlet, and then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs. The result is sparks, electrical system damage, and in some cases fire.