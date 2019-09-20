First Naruto Runner Spotted Naruto Running At Area 51 Behind Live News Broadcast

KTNV

The first Naruto runner has been spotted Naruto running towards Area 51 during a live news report.

As well as Naruto runners, Kyles are gathering in their hundreds ahead of Alienstock, the alien-themed festival organised to take place alongside the Area 51 raid.

The Naruto runner appeared at the end of a report by Joe Bartels, where he describes the scene as people gather in the small US town of Rachel.

Bartels said:

There’s lots of campers and RVs because there’s no hotel rooms in this isolated area. But there are people, we’re told, coming in from around the world and especially across the country interested to see what happens after that viral idea to storm Area 51 – that secret military base not far from here. Authorities are expecting up to 30,000 people to show up during the course of this three-day music festival which begins tonight.

But just as he closed his news segment on KTNV, he was upstaged by the perfectly timed runner, which is a hilarious reference to the original event’s satirical description which said, ‘if we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens.’

People were quick to take to Twitter after spotting runner, with one person tweeting: ‘DID THAT MF JUST NARUTO RUN PAST THE REPORTER WHAT THE F*CK IS THIS WORLD.’

Another added: ‘Who else are excited to see what happens with the Area 51 saga?? But this kid running past behind the reporter will definitely go down in history.’

While I don’t think anyone expected the event to blow up in the way it has, the American Air Force is understandably discouraging people from attempting to invade an ‘open training range’.

As per the Independent, US Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews said:

[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.

Although she didn’t go into any detail on how they planned to protect the training range from invaders, McAndrews did go on to say: ‘The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.’

County Commission Chairman Varlin Higbee also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Oh, we’re taking this seriously. With the possibility of 35,000 to 40,000 people showing up, yeah, this is serious.

So, yeah. You should probably leave the military ground alone, unless you want to get hurt.

