Fitness Influencer Claims Her Photo Was Secretly Taken By Man At Gym

juliaapic/TikTok

Gyms can be a daunting place for women and this fitness influencer’s experience perfectly shows why.

TikTok account @juliaapic, who goes by Julia on the platform, recently told her 244,000 followers about the ordeal.

In the clip, Julia can be seen filming herself working out and training glutes and hips while holding a weighted plate when she clocks a man behind her that appears to be taking a photo.

The video shows the man briefly crouch down behind her with his phone pointing at her, before getting back up again and walking over to his friend to show him his phone.

Julia said she confronted the guy and asked him if he’d done it, but he denied taking the photo.

While the situation took place back in January, she said she was ‘too sensitive’ about it all at the time but now wanted to ask people if they thought he had snapped a picture of her.

She captioned the video, ‘was honestly gonna post this on here when it happened but it was a bit too sensitive at the time lol. genuinely curious what you guys think’.

Sharing the clip on TikTok on Monday, March 29, it’s since generated 1.7 million likes and nearly 46,000 comments, many of which confirm Julia’s suspicions of the man taking a picture of her.

One person wrote, ‘Not only did he take a picture but he clearly showed his friend’, while someone else suggested she showed the clip to members of staff at her gym and get the guy banned.

Someone else said:

He absolutely did and clearly showed his buddy. Don’t listen to these other people in the comments who clearly don’t understand.

Another TikToker wrote, ‘Looks like he took a picture. Sorry this happened to you.’ Someone else apologised for it too writing, ‘Seeing your face just immediately drop made me so sad. I’m sorry that this is a reality’.

In a separate video, Julia said that she did end up telling the gym’s staff about it at the time and they confronted him. He then ‘got really mad about it’ and stormed out the gym. She said she doesn’t know if he’s been allowed back into the gym since as she hasn’t gone back there herself.

Julia also explained that she posted about it on her Instagram at the time it happened and the guy found her on social media and messaged her further denying that he did anything.