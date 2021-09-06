Flight Attendant Reveals Why New Planes Still Have Ashtrays Despite Smoking Ban

@flyingkaylee/TikTok

Despite a no-smoking rule, pretty much all planes still have ashtrays; now, a flight attendant has revealed the reason why.

Taking to Tiktok, Canadian flight attendant Kaylee has shed some light on the matter, telling her followers why the ashtrays are still there despite smoking onboard being illegal.

Known as @flyingkaylee on the social media app, Kaylee often uploads eye-opening videos revealing behind-the-scenes secrets of a flight attendant’s job.

The video shows Kaylee filming the inside of a new aircraft and showing her followers an ashtray on the toilet door, which she opens with her finger, before teasing viewers with the answer.

The post has since amassed more than 100,000 views and plenty of replies, with other TikTok users flocking to the comments to try and guess why new aeroplanes still have ashtrays installed on them. One said: ‘Because people still like to break the rules. As silly as this sounds. Some still don’t understand that YOU CAN’T SMOKE ON AIRPLANES’.

Another wrote:

FA here! It’s because people will try and break the rules. We prefer that they use ashtrays to hide their cigarettes instead of causing a fire hazard by hiding it in a small corner.

A third said: ‘They are required by law to have a safe place for flight crew to put the illegal cigarettes.’

Kaylee took to the comments to approve the responses to her question as to why ashtrays are still a feature of new planes. Indeed, it is still a requirement by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to have them installed, Forbes reports.

The rest of Kaylee’s TikTok shares even more secrets and tips for flying onboard a plane, from advice for first-time flyers, to what qualifications you need to be a flight attendant.

So next time you’re on a plane, while it will still be fitted with ashtrays, don’t use them, just wait until you land.

