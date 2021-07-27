Footage Of Man Escaping Stretcher And Running From Ambulance Goes Viral

@meredithscharinge74/TikTok

A man who escaped an ambulance while the Milwaukee Bucks played in the NBA Finals has gone viral.

We all know what it’s like to have a little too much to drink, but many would hope to not need medical intervention. One man who was about to receive medical attention seemingly had a second wind and decided he didn’t need help in a video that has gone viral.

The TikTok, posted by Meredith Scharinger, carried the caption ‘Bucks in 6 baby!’ and quickly got the attention of five million viewers. The caption is a reference to the rallying cry fans use for their team.

Check out the bizarre video:

The footage shows the man being placed in the back of an ambulance stretcher trolley before leaping free, leaving the paramedics in his wake. After a short run back towards a bar, he collides with a waiter who drops his tray while the man runs on.

Many have expressed admiration for the man’s drunken run, linking it with the cost of health insurance. One person wrote, ‘He didn’t want the $900 ambulance bill,’ while another person said, ‘Americans when they realise they got no health insurance.’

Others felt for the innocent waiter who was caught up in the drunken escapade. A comment said, ‘Imagine the waiter trying to explain what happened to his manager,’ and someone else noted, ‘NOT THE WAITER.’

Many people have noted the charges for ambulances in the US are too high and have backed his run for freedom. Nonetheless, it’s probably best not to drink to a point where you disregard the sanctity of pretzels.

