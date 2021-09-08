Footage Shows Driver’s Dangerous Yet Creative DIY Windscreen Wipers

@stephenkeeling9/TikTok

Footage has gone viral that will no doubt cause all cautious drivers tense up in their seats at the very thought.

Shared to TikTok by bricklayer Stephen Keeling, the brief video appears to have been taken from the seat of a larger vehicle. Stephen can barely contain his laughter as he observes the DIY disaster, declaring in the caption, ‘that’s enough for one day’.

Advert 10

The motorist inside the small, dark blue car is clearly in a bit of a pickle, driving along the road on a rainy day without a working set of windscreen wipers to clear his windscreen. Of course, I cannot emphasise enough how you should never do this.

You can check out the daft, yet stomach churning, clip below:

Advert 10

Rather than take the safer option and simply hop on the bus while the wipers get fixed, the unknown driver apparently had the notion to get the job done himself. And the results have elicited terror and laughter in equal measure.

It’s fair to say this man won’t be mistaken for a professional mechanic anytime soon, but his resourcefulness is certainly something to behold.

Using two pieces of string, the driver can be seen pulling his windscreen wipers from side to side, manoeuvring his questionable feat of engineering through the window crack.

The video has been liked more than 270,000 times at the time of writing, with multiple commenters comparing the unknown driver to Mr Bean. Another gasped, ‘who passed that M.0.T?’

Advert 10