Footage Shows Matt Hancock Being Terrorised By Girls And Having His Hat Stolen

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 18 Aug 2021 16:28
Footage Shows Matt Hancock Being Terrorised By Girls And Having His Hat Stolen@yūma/TikTok/@georgialewis_xo2

Matt Hancock has become an unlikely TikTok star after videos were shared of him being ‘terrorised’ on the London Underground.

The former health secretary was spotted on the London tube by a group of girls who decided to document their interaction with Hancock on TikTok.

In one video shared by @georgialewis_xo2, she explains that her and her friends thought they recognised him, and soon twigged that it was Hancock.

Georgia wrote on the video alongside a selfie of herself with the politician, ‘So we chased this man thinking we knew him, and it turned out to be Matt Hancock.’

‘We had a good old chat,’ Georgia continued. ‘We terrorised the poor man.’

When being grilled by the girls, Hancock politely told them to ‘go and enjoy [them]selves’.

@georgialewis_xo2We meet the man himself, Matt Hancock 🤣we h*erased the poor man ##matthancock ##london♬ original sound – Georgia rose x

At one point, the group of girls stole Hancock’s hat from his head, but it appeared to be in good fun as he can be seen laughing and chatting to them.

Further along in the video, the girls can be heard singing, ‘We love you Matt, we do,’ while dancing around. Hancock was wearing a face mask at the time, but he appeared to find the ordeal quite entertaining.

Georgia wrote, ‘The whole tube was singing. What a vibe you brought us, Matt.’

@hajqbwoaqbsohMatt Hancock getting his hat stolen on the district line ##london ##matthancock ##covid ##fyp♬ Freaks – Surf Curse

Another video surfaced on TikTok that was shared by someone who witnessed the ordeal, where one of the girls can be seen swiping his hat off his head while others on the tube laughed along.

One person commented on the clip, ‘The streets own him now,’ while another person joked, ‘He’s having a hot boy summer.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected].

