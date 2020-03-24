Former MP Edwina Currie Doesn't Realise 'Supermarket Fight' Is An Old WWE Clip WWE

Former MP Edwina Currie was fooled by a viral video, which appeared to show supermarket shoppers brawling, but was actually an old WWE clip.

The coronavirus outbreak has unfortunately caused an unnecessary increase in people stockpiling food and other items, with shoppers panic-buying an abundance of pasta, toilet roll and bread – despite the fact supermarkets remain open.

As a result, the site of empty shelves has become quite a common one, and certain items, like the aforementioned toilet roll, have become coveted.

Covid 19 Corona Virus panic buying in the UK - Friday night empty nappy shelves with a sign advising restraint in purchasing at a London Sainsburys store as sales of vital good and medical products are being rationed across London stores to counter panic b PA Images

Though I’ve personally not heard of anyone throwing punches in order to get their hands on the last carton of eggs, it’s no secret shoppers in affected areas have been getting frustrated.

In an attempt to make light of the unfortunate situation, one Twitter user shared an old WWE video showing wrestling legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T. getting physical in a supermarket.

The caption read:

disgusting scenes in ASDA Havant today when it should have been a time for the elderly and nhs staff, please retweet to name and shame

Now, it doesn’t take much to realise this tweet is satirical. It was not filmed in Asda Havant, and there’s more than a few clues – like the WWE logo and the sound of a cheering crowd – to indicate that fact.

Unfortunately, Edwina appeared to overlook those tell-tale signs. And although she knew there was something suspicious about the video, she wasn’t quite sure exactly what it was.

The former MP shared the video, responding:

You sure this isn’t staged? Nobody else around, no security staff, and whoever is filming is managing to get all the angles.

Poor Currie. In all fairness, if the video didn’t feature the logo and background noise, it could almost have passed for some kind of staged stunt by a couple of bored supermarket-goers.

The fact of the matter is, though, the warning signs were all there, Edwina just failed to piece it all together and realise the two men were professionals being purposefully caught on camera for the entertainment of millions.

Twitter users were quick to point out her mistake, with many sarcastically sharing more WWE clips to add insult to injury.

One shared a GIF of Austin chugging some milk from one of the supermarket’s fridges and wrote:

No Edwina, this is the same man proudly wasting milk after the assault!!

Another shared a clip of Austin being led away by police on the show, writing:

It’s ok, they got him.

Edwina has since tried to smooth over her error by complimenting the wrestlers for their ‘real skill’. Hopefully she’ll be more wary about believing what she sees online in future.