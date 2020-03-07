Four-Year-Old Cosplayer Wins Fans Everywhere With His Amazing Outfits
A four-year-old is making waves on Instagram and blowing minds at comic and film conventions with his incredibly accurate little cosplay outfits.
Logan Winter Dominic, from Glendale, California, has been dressing up as fictional characters since he was two years old and he has since debuted over 16 amazing looks at conventions across his home state.
The fun hobby began when Logan asked his dad, Emanuel Rodriguez, to make him a Deadpool costume – though why a two year old was drawn, or even exposed to, the foul-mouthed character remains a mystery.
Logan, who was named after X-Men’s Wolverine, takes a lot of pride in conveying his chosen character accurately, and takes time to thoroughly research his inspiration and learn their famous quotes before making a public appearance.
The hard work pays off as the young cosplayer attracts a lot of attention from his fellow convention attendees and has racked up an impressive 15,000 Instagram followers with pictures of his outfits.
Speaking about how he brings Logan’s costume requests to life, Emanuel said:
His first cosplay was Deadpool, he asked me if I could make the costume for him.
I first look up a lot of reference pictures to see what route to take and to see what to make first. Then I go get fabric, make a pattern, and begin sewing.
Emanuel explained the outfits can take between one day and an entire week to create, depending on the look Logan’s going for. Though some of the creations can be pricey, the dedicated father has learned new ways of putting the outfits together and insists he will ‘make it happen’ if it means making Logan’s vision come true.
In his two years of cosplaying, Logan has dressed up as Wolverine, Captain America, Pennywise and Kylo Ren. Sometimes Emanuel gets involved, and the father and son have sported several duo costumes, including Spider-Man and Venom.
Emanuel made clear his son gets a great amount of joy from cosplaying, saying:
He’s always been outgoing. He loves it. He gets into character and does his research to see what famous characters say.
He loves Wolverine – just because that’s what he was named after. He loves the claws.
It can be pretty overwhelming. He gets crowds. Sometimes it’s a little too much and I get a bit scared – but I love the reaction he gets. He gets recognised even when he’s outside of cosplay.
It can be very hectic – but very fun. He loves taking pictures with the other cosplayers.
You’ve got to let your kids have fun. If he likes to cosplay or dress up, just encourage it.
Logan has become so well known in the cosplay world that he is being featured as a guest at the California event Fandom Invasion in November 2020, where he will meet fans at his own booth.
Logan and Emanuel hope to keep coming up with lots of incredible cosplays to impress and inspire film fans across the globe, and I’m sure his fans can’t wait to see what they’ll come up with next!
