Four-Year-Old Cosplayer Wins Fans Everywhere With His Amazing Outfits

He’s always been outgoing. He loves it. He gets into character and does his research to see what famous characters say.

He loves Wolverine – just because that’s what he was named after. He loves the claws.

It can be pretty overwhelming. He gets crowds. Sometimes it’s a little too much and I get a bit scared – but I love the reaction he gets. He gets recognised even when he’s outside of cosplay.

It can be very hectic – but very fun. He loves taking pictures with the other cosplayers.

You’ve got to let your kids have fun. If he likes to cosplay or dress up, just encourage it.