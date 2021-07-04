Fundraiser For Crying German Girl Nears £35,000
A fundraiser set up for a little girl who was spotted crying after England’s victory against Germany has now reached an impressive £35,000.
The child, who is from Germany, was subjected to some cruel, xenophobic comments from England supporters after images of her crying went viral after the Euros game last week, June 29.
Determined to show that ‘not everyone from the UK is horrible’, a man by the name of Joel Hughes set up a fundraising page with the hope of getting together enough money for the girl’s parents to get her a treat.
The original goal was £500, but donations have now far surpassed this, adding up to enough to cover the costs of a university education or put down a sizeable deposit on a house.
The only problem is, the girl and her family have reportedly yet to be found, with Joel admitting he was having difficulties locating them.
Addressing the family directly, Joel wrote:
To the family of the little girl. I can *completely* understand if you do not want to get in touch, given the publicity.
All I can say is this: if you can make contact with a trusted org that can mediate on your behalf, we can have a private dialogue as to your wishes. Failing that, I intend for all monies raised to go to a relevant good cause.
In an update, Joel revealed they are ‘exploring how to find the family’, if they would like to be found, and is currently liaising with a Just Giving representative for help with his mission.
Joel is currently looking into a timescale to end the campaign and, if they can’t get in touch with the family, all donations ‘will go to a designated charity’.
In an update posted today, Joel thanked all those who had donated, and revealed that they are ‘hoping to announce some positive developments in the next day or so’. Whether or not the girl has been tracked down remains to be seen.
