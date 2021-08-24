unilad
Gang Member Goes Viral With Everyone Saying The Same Thing

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Aug 2021 09:23
Gang Member Goes Viral With Women All Saying The Same Thing@DerbysPolice/Twitter

A Derbyshire drug dealer has gone viral online after his mugshot was shared on social media.

Police recently shared images of six members of a drugs gang who were jailed after ‘its web of cannabis grows were busted in raids across the country.’

The men were apprehended after officers carried out a series of coordinated raids last year in Doncaster, Mansfield, Nottingham, King’s Lynn, Birmingham and Sandiacre, uncovering more than £500,000 worth of cannabis.

However, while Derbyshire Police have included several details about their arrests, where they were based and their drug-dealing activities, people online have honed their eyes on Stephen Perry.

‘How do I go about gaining a visitors permit for Stephen please? Asking for a friend,’ one user wrote. ‘I can personally vouch for Stephen Perry’s innocence,’ another wrote. ‘I wish Stephen Perry would deal me,’ a third joked.

‘Can I please get Stephen Perry’s information so I can write him a letter about how disgusted I am in his behaviour and various other things,’ a fourth wrote. ‘Stephen Perry I’m free on Saturday night if you’d like to meet on Saturday night then I am free to do so,’ a fifth tweeted. ‘Stephen Perry can do time between my legs,’ a sixth joked.

As you can probably see, the general sentiment among men and women is that Perry is quite attractive. Unfortunately, he certainly won’t be free for dates any time soon, as he was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

