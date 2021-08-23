Gas Station Owner Shows Customer Who’s Boss After Refusing To Put Out Cigarette
The title of hero of the week has already been taken today – by a legendary gas station owner who has been caught on CCTV putting a customer firmly in his place.
After seeing a customer casually smoking while he was filling his car, the owner of the gas station took swift and immediate action.
Allegedly refusing to put out his cigarette, seconds later the customer came to massively regret his decision as the station owner took some necessary – though visually dramatic – precautions to prevent an accident from occurring.
In the CCTV footage, two cars can be seen in the gas station, each with two men filling up their cars with petrol.
However, the man in a cap, who can be seen filling up the black car on the right, refused to put out his cigarette, according to the Reddit post.
Subsequently, the footage then shows the gas station owner walking briskly over to the car, grabbing a fire extinguisher and letting rip on both the driver, his car and anyone seated inside – clouding them from view of the camera as the white contents of the container engulf the space.
The post has since amassed more than 24,600 upvotes and 672 comments, with other Reddit users having flooded into the comments in support of the gas station owner. One wrote: ‘I like how the guy is so stupid he watches the clerk cock the fire extinguisher, not knowing its for him.’
Another said:
I work at the gas station and I really want to do exactly this on situation like that.
I usually quote my colleague, who said this to an older lady that was smoking: “Ma’am, there is no problem that you’re smoking here, the problem is that we won’t have any part of you that we can bury at your funeral”.
A third commented: ‘I strongly support this!!’
While the gas station owner may have simply been attending to a potential fire and explosion risk, his revenge was sweet as he made sure that every inch of the fire hazard (and maybe a bit more) was completely eliminated.
