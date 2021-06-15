Gay Boomers Celebrate Pride Month By Sharing Their Coming Out Stories

@oldgays/TikTok

A group of gay boomers have celebrated Pride Month by sharing their respective coming out stories.

In a touching video, ‘The Old Gays’ hold up pictures of their younger selves, expressing how they felt back when they were still preparing to come out.

Each of the men then lift the photo away, revealing themselves as they appear in the present day; happy, confident and proud to be gay.

Speaking candidly about their personal journeys, the four men opened up about being ‘terrified’ to come out to their parents, and being unsure of themselves.

One of the men, Mick, revealed:

This is me at 20, one year before attending my first Pride. I was uncertain of who I was. Now, 55 Prides later, I know exactly who I am.

The video has proven to be a huge hit with their followers, with one person describing it as ‘the most beautiful thing’ they’d ever seen.

The Old Gays/TikTok

The likeable group of pals – Bill, Jessay, Robert and Mick – enjoy a huge following on social media, and describe themselves as ‘four older gay men being introduced to things they may not otherwise know about.’

Previous videos show them reacting to contemporary pop culture, from Cardi B’s WAP to episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race, all while sharing their hard-won wisdom with younger fans.

You can find out more about The Old Gays here.