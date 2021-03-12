Gen Z Are Romanticising 2000s Teen Culture And Millennials Feel Old

madmolly/TikTok

Gen Z TikTokers are pining after teen culture in the 2000s, making millennials feel like their youth was lightyears ago.

Whether it was Mr. Brightside coming into our lives, overblown hairdos, scene kids, Motorola flip phones or the multicoloured neon visor shades worn by Kanye West in the Stronger video, the noughties were a much different, simpler time.

Advert 10

For Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, they weren’t quite in on the culture, maybe catching the tail-end of it towards the 2010s.

TikToker MAD Molly posted a video playing The Killers’ classic tune, with the message: ‘If you were a teen in this era you have no idea how jealous I was of you.’

Advert 10

It then proceeds into a slide show and highlights reel of the most ultra-2000s imagery you can think of, particularly focusing on the scene subculture.

Millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, are struggling to grasp how their teenage years are now something to be romanticised. ‘Wait… has time progressed so far that the mid to late 2000s are now the romanticised years??? WHY ARE WE SO OLD,’ one user commented.

madmolly/TikTok

Another wrote: ‘Nothing makes you feel old like kids idiolising your youth.’ A third commented: ‘I like how TikTok shows this as the cool part of the era but it certainly wasn’t. We were the OUTCASTS.’ A fourth wrote: ‘Literally it was not a great time, we were all really sad and 90% of us didn’t have smart phones.’

Advert 10

In a follow-up video, Molly said: ‘I didn’t mean to make you guys feel old. Just so guys know I’m actually 20, and a lot of people are like teens and… I’m an adult. So, I mean, I was there in its prime but I was young so maybe I just saw things that were the good side of things.’

She added: ‘I mean I knew about the darker things, but I think I saw more people out having fun, like going to Walmart and stuff. Just like dumb stuff, like no-one does that anymore. I’m jealous of you guys, because whenever I would go to one of my friends’ houses when I was like 13 throughout high school, they’d always be on their phone, and I’d always be on my phone.’

Advert 10

Molly said: ‘I never got to just… take it all in, you know what I’m saying? And whenever I do go out, I never see anyone my age. I’m just jelly, that’s all.’