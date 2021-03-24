Gen Zer Hilariously Sums Up Why ‘Everyone Hates Us’

mattheperson/TikTok

A TikToker has tried to explain why older generations seems to hate Gen Zers, and it’s taken us on a trip down memory lane.

For context, I’m in the category known as Generation Z – albeit the earliest end of the spectrum – which applies to people born between 1997 and 2012. For those unaware, to be classed as a millennial you need to have been born between 1981 and 1996.

I’m aware of the scourge of humour we’ve brought to the table over the years. We grew up as today’s internet culture was blossoming, often commandeering it and doing silly things for clout, which inescapably spread. There’s also that recent tiff with Eminem. Now, a TikToker has tried to break down why ‘everyone hates us’.

Matt Taylor (@matttheperson) posted an earlier video towards the end of 2020 discussing why he thinks loads of people seem to resent Gen Zers. ‘And then I remember 2015 existed,’ he says.

Matt goes on, ‘We were really out here like… yeah, that’s lit.’ He then throws it back to Silentó’s Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) while doing the dance. ‘Like woah, what was that… that was not a whip,’ he says.

He then references the mannequin challenge, in which people filmed videos (often with large groups of people for a cooler effect) and tried to stay absolutely still, like time had been frozen. ‘Ok, that was kinda cool, not gonna lie,’ he admits.

Matt then brings up the dreaded bottle flip; the tedious, mercilessly addictive task of trying to get a bottle of water or juice to land standing up in a variety of challenging circumstances. I’m not willing to fully admit how much time I spent on this as a teenager, but it was a lot.

As he tries to do it, Matt jokes, ‘Oh my god, that was low key fire… that’s what’s up.’

The TikTok has been viewed more than three million times, with thousands of comments reminiscing about funny, cringe-worthy moments of the 2010s that were particularly significant for Gen Zers. One user mentioned the plague of ‘keep calm’ posters, which would get paired with pretty much anything on hoodies, t-shirts and posters.

Another wrote, ‘Who can not choke on the cinnamon challenge?’ A third commented, ‘Things got weird when One Direction took a break.’ One person exclaimed, ‘Omg wait FIDGET SPINNERS.’

While it can feel a little embarrassing to look back on all the stuff we used to think was hilarious, one user wrote, ‘We’re the only youth whose youth and teen years have been memorialised and are on the internet for everyone though.’