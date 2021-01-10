Ghostly Figure Photographed By People Exploring Abandoned Mental Hospital Pen News

A YouTuber who investigates paranormal activity in abandoned parts of the UK has photographed a ghostly figure whilst exploring a mental asylum.

Kayleigh Love, who conducts investigations for her channel, Love to Investigate, encountered the presence while exploring a derelict hospital in Wales.

In the footage, a quick glimpse of a human-like outline is seen at the end of corridor which appeared empty just moments before.

See for yourself here:

Love then lowers the camera, only to raise it again seconds later but the spooky figure quickly vanishes. The YouTuber, who said she hit the paranormal ‘jackpot’ didn’t even realise what she had captured until she reviewed the video afterwards.

‘My stomach turned. Even when I had to edit the footage later on to slow it down so others can get a good look at her, it made me feel on edge and uneasy,’ she said.

While she did specify that the facility was in Wales, she did not name the asylum had she visited. Her description of the facility most closely matches that of Mid-Wales Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Talgarth, Powys, that opened in 1903 and closed in 1999.

Pen News

Love said she believes the haunting figure is the ghost of a former female inpatient at the asylum.

‘I believe she is a patient still trapped there and her room was situated in that corridor. I feel her story needs to be told and maybe this is her way of reaching out in order to cross over and escape this asylum,’ she said.

Upon watching back the footage, Love concluded that she thinks the figure was actually walking towards the camera.

‘What shocks us most is the fact that she’s not see-through in any way – she is a solid figure who presented herself to us,’ she said.

Pen News

The YouTuber said the footage has even managed to win over some of her sceptics, who said they are ‘completely baffled by this evidence and can’t offer an explanation’.

However, others have also made remarks accusing Love of having her friend dress up for the video.

Of those people she said:

All I can say is: if this evidence of a spirit is good enough to come across as a real-life living person, then I have hit the jackpot as far as paranormal evidence is concerned. And it’s after only investigating and exploring for five months – people do this for years and don’t gather much evidence.

Originally named the Brecon and Radnor Joint Counties Lunatic Asylum, the facility was a war hospital in the 1940s, which later performed lobotomies – a procedure in which part of a patient’s brain is removed.