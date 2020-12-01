Giant Huntsman Spider Crawling Across Roof Terrorises Girls In Car CoolChloe180/TikTok

For this group of girls in Perth, Australia, what started as a fun car ride between friends quickly turned into the thing nightmares are made of.

Four friends were filming themselves on TikTok as they drove along the coast of Mullaloo in the Australian city, when one of the backseat passengers made a grim discovery.

The peaceful journey quickly gets rudely interrupted, as the passenger screams in terror before pointing out a ginormous spider crawling on the roof, above the head of the driver.

You can check it out here:

The driver, who doesn’t understand what all the commotion is about, says, ‘What?!’ as her friends put their hands over their mouths in shock.

All four of the passengers are left in a state of panic as the eight-legged huntsman scurries around and clambers onto the windscreen in front of the driver’s face.

‘We should pull over,’ one friend sensibly suggests, while another screams, ‘I’m f*cking leaving!’

The terrifying clip was shared to TikTok by driver CoolChloe180, who said she ‘already doesn’t like spiders’ and is ‘surprised [she] didn’t crash’.

The comments section was inundated with comments from people who say they would have crashed the car if it had been them who made the grim discovery.

‘I would have crashed and killed us all,’ one person commented, while another added, ‘I would simply drive off into a tree, thanks.’

Others commented that the video was ‘so Australian’, and I think it’s the first time I’ve ever been glad to not live in sunny Aus.

