Girl Didn’t Find Out She Was Deaf Until She Turned 16

spritecranberryfanacc/TikTok

A girl on TikTok has told the story of not knowing she was deaf until the age of 16.

Helen, who goes by the username ‘sprintecranberryfanacc’, grew up believing that ‘barely hearing’ was normal because she had ‘no idea anyone heard any different’.

In a video that has now been watched more than two million times, Helen said she grew up in a school district that carried out hearing tests every single year.

She continued, ‘For as long as I can remember I was failing those tests, but they would always ask me one question after them: ‘have you been sick within the last few weeks?’

‘I was always getting sick when I was younger, so I’d say ‘yes’ and they would say, ‘oh your sinuses are probably just clogged up’,’ she explained.

On the first occasion she was just 12 years old, so she took the school’s word for it and went on about her day. She said it kept happening every year right up until her sophomore year of high school, when she was 16 years old.

She said, ‘This year I get called up to the nurse’s office after the initial hearing test, where my nurse is like, ‘hey you failed the hearing test’.’

She told the nurse, ‘What else is new?’, and that she had been failing them every year. The nurse then proceeded to carry out a second test, which Helen also failed.

After consulting her parents, she was sent to a primary care doctor who did another hearing test. To nobody’s surprise, she also failed that one.

Then it was on to an audiologist, where she also failed a test. Doctors then tried a different route using a ‘fancier test’, as she puts it. ‘They were shooting super-loud noises in my ears and measuring something inside my head,’ Helen said.

One user in the comments explained that it was a test for auditory brainstem response, which is an objective measure of brain stem response to sound.

‘I failed it worse than before. So I had no diagnosis yet, other than that my hearing is worse than I thought, but I don’t know why,’ Helen said.

Finally, she was taken to an ENT specialist who diagnosed her with otosclerosis, a condition that can cause mild to severe hearing loss.

‘The bones in my ears that are supposed to conduct sound aren’t conducting sound properly,’ Helen explained. She was given the option of either having hearing aids or having surgery to replace the bone, however, this carried risks and could have left her completely deaf.

‘I love my hearing aids and I love being part of the deaf community,’ she said.