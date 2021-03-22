Girl Finds ‘Long Lost Twin’ At University And People Think It’s A Real-Life Parent Trap Situation

AmyHarrietx/TikTok

A girl thinks she may have found her ‘long lost twin’ at university.

Tiktok user Amy Harriet made the revelation as part of a challenge that asks people to tell something about themselves ‘that sounds false but is 100% true’.

‘I think I met my long lost twin at university and she’s my flatmate,’ Harriet said in a video that has now been watched more than 1 million times.

‘This is us, why do we look the same’ she says in the video, before showing multiple pictures of herself and her flatmate, and the resemblance is uncanny.

To add to the mystery, Harriet said: ‘The weirdest part is, our birthdays are a day apart’.

The striking resemblance between the two women has ignited theories from TikTok users, who compared their situation to The Parent Trap, a 1998 film starring Lindsay Lohan in which two twins, separated at birth by their divorced parents, attend the same summer camp.

‘What is this, The Parent Trap?,’ one person wrote on Harriet’s video.

In a nod to the film, another joked: ‘Does her dad make wine and your mum design wedding dresses?’

One person, who said they had twins themselves who were born on different days yet only minutes apart, suggested it might be possible that Harriet was born at around 11.59pm and her twin at 12.01am of the next day.

‘Imagine how we both reacted when we both moved into our flat the same day and met for the first time,’ Harriet said in the comments, adding that the pair have not yet taken a DNA test, and the mystery remains unsolved for now.

While discovering you have a twin who you were separated from at birth is a rare occasion, it does happen.

In October 2020, The South China Morning Post reported that two women from Indonesia discovered they were twins thanks to TikTok.

Trena Mustika stumbled upon a video posted by her sister, Treni Fitri Yana, on the social media app and was taken aback by how similar they looked.

As per reports, their mother’s sisters had been twins who had both become ill and died soon after one another. When Trena and Treni developed cholera symptoms as babies, their parents decided to keep them apart from fear that fate would repeat itself.

‘Our parents must’ve had reasons why we were separated, there must’ve been a good and wise reasoning. No need to blame anyone,’ they told ABC News.

