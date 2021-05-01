unilad
Advert

Girl Finds Out Her Boyfriend Who She Thought Died 7 Years Ago Is Actually Alive

by : Julia Banim on : 01 May 2021 18:13
Girl Finds Out Her Boyfriend Who She Thought Died 7 Years Ago Is Actually Alivek.jewel5/TikTok

A TikToker has uploaded a jaw-dropping video containing a truly bizarre and upsetting dating story from her teens.

When she was just 14, TikTok user k.jewel5 met a guy who she ended up dating. He lived in New York, making dating tricky, but the young couple decided to make it work long-distance anyway.

Advert

However, six months into the romance, the pair ended up getting into a ‘big fight’, no doubt the sort which anyone who has ever been in a teenage relationship will be able to recall all too well.

Check it out below:

@k.jewel5

I wish I was lying.. ##onlyme ##fyp ##mylife ##idkanymore ##men ##truestory ##2021 ##why

♬ my audio yellow – 𝒷♡

Advert

The young couple didn’t speak for three days, which of course wouldn’t have been anything out of the ordinary. However, it was at this point that things took an unexpected turn…

The TikToker, who is now 20 years old, said:

It turned out he was in the hospital cuz he got stabbed. He fell into a coma and then one day I got a call that he died. That was six/seven years ago.

Two days ago he posted a picture of him and his bf.

In a follow-up vid, k.jewel5 revealed that she had ‘cried’ after seeing her former boyfriend and his new love, remarking that they looked ‘so happy’ together’.

Advert

Admitting that her grief had ‘affected every relationship’ since, she decided to contact him to get answers, writing:

I saw your story. Please answer. I loved you for seven years. Dave please answer me.

@k.jewel5

how he responded… ##storytime ##lies ##heartbroken💔 ##viral ##TikTokGGT ##originalsound ##idkanymore ##fypsounds ##fypシ ##mylife ##truestory ##why

♬ original sound – creepy slowed audios

Advert

Sadly, k.jewel5’s former boyfriend has so far left her ‘on open’, and at the time of writing hasn’t attempted to explain himself or why k.jewel5 was allowed to believe he was dead for so long. Here’s hoping she gets the closure she seeks soon.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

71-Year-Old Pastor Arrested After Being Accused Of Making Homophobic Comments While Preaching
News

71-Year-Old Pastor Arrested After Being Accused Of Making Homophobic Comments While Preaching

#MeToo Trends In UK After Noel Clarke Accused Of Harassment And Predatory Behaviour
Film and TV

#MeToo Trends In UK After Noel Clarke Accused Of Harassment And Predatory Behaviour

Gen Z Twitter Is Only Just Discovering What Meat Is Made Of
Food

Gen Z Twitter Is Only Just Discovering What Meat Is Made Of

‘Brain-Like Computer’ That Learns By Association Like An Animal Developed By Scientists
Science

‘Brain-Like Computer’ That Learns By Association Like An Animal Developed By Scientists

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, boyfriend, TikTok

Credits

Kelpoo/TikTok

  1. Kelpoo/TikTok

    k.jewel5

 