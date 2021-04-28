Girl Instantly Regrets Going First On Friend’s Homemade Zip-Wire

TikTok/heyguysitslindsey

A TikToker has explained how she broke her pelvis testing out her friend’s homemade zip-wire, and it does not sound like a fun experience.

Using the popular ‘Waking Up In The Morning’ TikTok audio, @heyguysitslindsey shared a video of ‘that time I thought it was a fun and thrilling idea to be the first to try the homemade zipline in my friend’s backyard.’

Advert 10

In the video, Lindsey seems uncertain about the zip-wire, saying ‘I’m scared’ and asking, ‘Does it stop?’ After her friends reassure her that they think it will stop ‘eventually’, she jumps off and goes flying down the line, only to slam straight into a tree. The video ends with Lindsey dangling from the line as her friends rush to check if she’s okay.

Warning, don’t try this at home:

Advert 10

Lindsey’s TikTok quickly went viral, getting more than 5.4 million views, and naturally people had a lot of questions. In a follow-up post, she shared photos from the hospital, and revealed that despite X-rays showing a ‘clear break’ in her pelvis, one doctor initially tried telling her to ‘walk it off’.

@heyguysitslindsey Reply to @nic42813 i also had a giant bruise from where my body slammed into the tree but that’s prob not a family friendly pic to share ♬ original sound – linds

Needless to say, setting up your own zip-wire on a downhill slope surrounded by trees is not something you should try at home, and some people commented saying that her friends shouldn’t have encouraged her to try it out. But Lindsey explained that it was her idea, saying, ‘I saw that zipline, I wanted to be the first to do it, I’m very impulsive like that, I do stupid stuff all the time.’ She went on to say that after her friends got her down, she immediately saw the funny side, ‘because of course that happened to me.’

Advert 10

@heyguysitslindsey Reply to @eelliieecc1 so i obviously don’t think before i do anything ever & im so lucky nothing worse happened to me bc that could’ve been really bad ♬ original sound – linds

The accident came at a bad time for Lindsey, with cheerleading try-outs right around the corner. But she didn’t let that stop her, and in another post shared a video of herself at cheer camp in a wheelchair just a few weeks later. She also revealed that she passed the try-outs ‘even though I know it was because they felt bad for me,’ and that she ‘was not gonna miss that camp for anything.’

@heyguysitslindsey Reply to @mommakakashi this is my formal apology to emily, bianca, & ea for the amount of times i yelled at y’all this trip i love y’all #uca #goom ♬ original sound – linds

Advert 10

Lindsey says she had no idea that her story was going to blow up, and she’s since seen her TikTok following grow to more than 10,000. Even so, she probably won’t be jumping to try out any more of her friends’ inventions any time soon.