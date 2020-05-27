Gloucestershire Woman Keeps Selfie Up For Half Hour Before Noticing Boyfriend Wiping His Arse In Background
A 22-year-old recently shared a seemingly innocent selfie on social media, but soon realised she wasn’t alone in the picture…
Shannon Butt, from Gloucestershire, UK, did what a lot of people do when they take a nice picture of themselves – she shared it online.
However, soon after uploading the picture to social media, Shannon and her friend noticed something in the reflection of the mirror in the background.
Looking closer, Shannon realised you could see the reflection of her boyfriend Henry wiping his arse after going to the toilet. It seems Shannon wasn’t the only Butt in the photo…
Speaking to UNILAD, Shannon said:
I was with my friend and we both immediately started crying laughing [when we noticed it] and I was like omg I need to delete it.
Then I mentioned it in the group chat and my friend was like you have to put that on Twitter it will be hilarious.
Check it out:
After her friends encouraged her to share the hilarious photo on Twitter – and after asking Henry if he minded – Shannon did just that.
Henry’s arse made its Twitter debut yesterday, May 26, and the post had generated more than 70,000 likes in just a day.
Captioning the photo, Shannon wrote:
As if I had this photo up on my insta for 37 minutes before noticing that my boyfriend is literally WIPING HIS ARSE in the mirror behind me, sound asf x
Among the hundreds of comments on the now viral tweet, one question in particular was asked – why on earth was Shannon taking a picture while Henry was having a poop?
Shannon explained:
I was in [the bathroom] first and he came in and I was like, ‘babe I’m taking a picture’, and he just carried on so, I just took the picture without thinking anything of it and left.
I didn’t even upload the picture straight away; I left it a few days and thought, ‘ahh that’s a nice photo, I’ll put it on’, without even realising he was in the background.
Another trending topic in the comments was Henry’s wiping technique – because that’s obviously important to talk about.
One person said, ‘Who wipes standing up? Messy job that’, while another Twitter user commented, ‘I’m actually a bit concerned that I can’t see any toilet paper?’.
Shannon’s brother Ben even chimed in on the matter:
Good to know my future brother in law only pulls his boxers down to just below where he sh*ts from, finishes sh*tting and turns to face the wall before standing up and wiping without toilet roll. Can’t get more normal than that.
Toilet roll or not, the photo is still pretty darn funny, and I’m sure Shannon isn’t the only girlfriend to have experienced a situation like this.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsShannon Butt/Twitter
Shannon Butt/Twitter