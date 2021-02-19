unilad
Advert

GoFundMe Has Finally Released Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown’s Money

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 19 Feb 2021 08:01
GoFundMe Has Finally Released Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown's Moneyim_d_ollady/TikTok/GoFundMe

GoFundMe has announced it is no longer investigating the fundraiser set up by Tessica Brown, who went viral when she used Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray.

Brown covered her hair in the adhesive to cement her locks in place after she ran out of hairspray, but 14 washes later, she was, unsurprisingly, left completely unable remove it.

Advert

After garnering huge attention on TikTok, the 40-year-old set up a GoFundMe with a view to raising $1,500 to have the glue professionally removed from her hair.

'Gorilla Glue Girl' Sends Cease And Desist To Blogger Accusing Her Of Lying@Im_D_Ollady/Instagram

Generous donators managed to raise a sum of $23,893 for Brown, who said she would donate the money to charity after Michael Obeng, a plastic surgeon, offered to remove the glue from her hair for free.

She revealed plans to donate $20,000 of the money to the Restore Foundation, a charity set up by Obeng, to help those who need reconstructive surgery. Brown said the remainder of the money would go towards three families from her church.

Advert

However, she was left unable to remove the funds to donate, after GoFundMe revealed her fundraiser was under investigation after several people reported it as being fraudulent.

‘That’s going to be pretty upsetting because who are y’all to say, you know, this was a fraudulent account?’ Brown said in response.

Tessica BrownGoFundMe

However, a spokesperson for GoFundMe has since released a statement confirming that Tessica’s fundraiser is no longer under investigation and she is free to withdraw the money.

Advert

‘The GoFundMe Trust & Safety team has released the funds and they should be on their way to Tessica,’ they said, the New York Post reports.

The company went on to say that it was working with Brown on a withdrawal plan that would allow her to donate the money to those she had pledged donations to.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Supporters Planning To Storm Capitol Again On March 4, Lawmaker Warns
News

Trump Supporters Planning To Storm Capitol Again On March 4, Lawmaker Warns

All New Zealand Schools Will Offer Free Sanitary Products To End Period Poverty, Jacinda Ardern Says
News

All New Zealand Schools Will Offer Free Sanitary Products To End Period Poverty, Jacinda Ardern Says

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave
Animals

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It
Life

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Viral, gofundme, Gorilla Glue, hair, Tessica Brown, TikTok

Credits

New York Post

  1. New York Post

    ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe money has been released

 