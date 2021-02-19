GoFundMe Has Finally Released Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown’s Money

im_d_ollady/TikTok/GoFundMe

GoFundMe has announced it is no longer investigating the fundraiser set up by Tessica Brown, who went viral when she used Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray.

Brown covered her hair in the adhesive to cement her locks in place after she ran out of hairspray, but 14 washes later, she was, unsurprisingly, left completely unable remove it.

After garnering huge attention on TikTok, the 40-year-old set up a GoFundMe with a view to raising $1,500 to have the glue professionally removed from her hair.

Generous donators managed to raise a sum of $23,893 for Brown, who said she would donate the money to charity after Michael Obeng, a plastic surgeon, offered to remove the glue from her hair for free.

She revealed plans to donate $20,000 of the money to the Restore Foundation, a charity set up by Obeng, to help those who need reconstructive surgery. Brown said the remainder of the money would go towards three families from her church.

However, she was left unable to remove the funds to donate, after GoFundMe revealed her fundraiser was under investigation after several people reported it as being fraudulent.

‘That’s going to be pretty upsetting because who are y’all to say, you know, this was a fraudulent account?’ Brown said in response.

However, a spokesperson for GoFundMe has since released a statement confirming that Tessica’s fundraiser is no longer under investigation and she is free to withdraw the money.

‘The GoFundMe Trust & Safety team has released the funds and they should be on their way to Tessica,’ they said, the New York Post reports.

The company went on to say that it was working with Brown on a withdrawal plan that would allow her to donate the money to those she had pledged donations to.