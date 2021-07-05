unilad
Advert

Good Will Hunting Scene Redubbed With It’s Coming Home Is Going Viral Again

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 05 Jul 2021 15:57
Good Will Hunting Scene Redubbed With It's Coming Home Is Going Viral AgainMiramax Films

In the wake of England’s ongoing Euros success, an edited video of Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting saying ‘it’s coming home’ has gone viral once again.

In the original scene from the 1997 movie, Williams’ character Sean Maguire is talking to Will Hunting (Matt Damon) and tells him repeatedly that it’s not his fault he has a fear of abandonment.

Advert

Maguire says several times, ‘It’s not your fault’, while Hunting grows increasingly more emotional and says, ‘Don’t f*ck with me.’ Eventually, Hunting breaks down into tears and hugs Maguire.

However, fast forward to 2018 and one football fan who’s a dab hand with editing rejigged the emotional scene to coincide with the lyrics from Three Lions.

The person changed it so that Williams was repeatedly saying ‘It’s coming home’ to Damon’s character, which happens to perfectly fit with Damon’s reactions to what was actually being said to him in the movie.

Advert

The video was shared on YouTube three years ago and has since generated over 46,000 views. Now, with England doing well at this year’s Euros, the clip is doing the rounds once again.

With the song being played across England whenever our national team is doing well, you can’t deny this edited video is pretty clever.

One person commented, ‘The St George’s flags on Robin’s cardigan!!! OMFG!!!!!’, while someone else branded it ‘probably the best [they’ve] seen.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday
Celebrity

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday

Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules
Sport

Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules

AOC Condemns ‘Racist And Colonial’ Sha’Carri Richardson Marijuana Ban
News

AOC Condemns ‘Racist And Colonial’ Sha’Carri Richardson Marijuana Ban

Disney Removes ‘Ladies And Gentlemen, Boys And Girls’ From Fireworks Show To Become Gender Neutral
News

Disney Removes ‘Ladies And Gentlemen, Boys And Girls’ From Fireworks Show To Become Gender Neutral

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Sport, Football, Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Viral

Credits

TheAwfulTruth001/YouTube and 1 other

  1. TheAwfulTruth001/YouTube

    It's coming home - 55 years of hurt - Good Will Hunting England Meme

  2. MiraMax/YouTube

    Good Will Hunting | 'It's Not Your Fault' (HD) - Matt Damon, Robin Williams | MIRAMAX

 