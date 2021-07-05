Good Will Hunting Scene Redubbed With It’s Coming Home Is Going Viral Again

Miramax Films

In the wake of England’s ongoing Euros success, an edited video of Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting saying ‘it’s coming home’ has gone viral once again.

In the original scene from the 1997 movie, Williams’ character Sean Maguire is talking to Will Hunting (Matt Damon) and tells him repeatedly that it’s not his fault he has a fear of abandonment.

Maguire says several times, ‘It’s not your fault’, while Hunting grows increasingly more emotional and says, ‘Don’t f*ck with me.’ Eventually, Hunting breaks down into tears and hugs Maguire.

However, fast forward to 2018 and one football fan who’s a dab hand with editing rejigged the emotional scene to coincide with the lyrics from Three Lions.

The person changed it so that Williams was repeatedly saying ‘It’s coming home’ to Damon’s character, which happens to perfectly fit with Damon’s reactions to what was actually being said to him in the movie.

The video was shared on YouTube three years ago and has since generated over 46,000 views. Now, with England doing well at this year’s Euros, the clip is doing the rounds once again.

With the song being played across England whenever our national team is doing well, you can’t deny this edited video is pretty clever.

One person commented, ‘The St George’s flags on Robin’s cardigan!!! OMFG!!!!!’, while someone else branded it ‘probably the best [they’ve] seen.’

