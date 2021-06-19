Gordon Ramsay Cries After Someone Butchers His Recipe

gordonramsayofficial.TikTok

Gordon Ramsay is known for responding with anger when he sees a dish he doesn’t like, but one person butchered his recipe so badly that the chef said he was ‘brought to tears’.

Ramsay took to TikTok to share his horror at the meal, which was created by TikToker @succhefful and was supposed to be a recreation of the famous chef’s Beef Wellington.

While using a bit of artistic licence in creating meals can sometimes pay off, the TikToker really went rogue as they filmed themselves wrapping what appeared to be corned beef in ham, before enveloping it in bread and cooking it in the microwave.

Check out Ramsay’s reaction below:

The TikToker claimed to have ‘closely followed’ Ramsay’s recipe for Beef Wellington, but a quick check of the chef’s website proves that’s not the case. The actual recipe calls for beef fillets, wild mushrooms, Parma ham and puff pastry, none of which made an appearance in the TikToker’s version.

Rather than Ramsay’s calls for thyme, salt and pepper for added flavour, @succhefful instead opted for mustard and ketchup and claimed the dish ‘turned out great’.

After coming across the video, Ramsay was apparently too shocked to find any words with which he could respond. Instead, he filmed himself wailing as he pretended to burst into tears, writing in the caption: ‘@succhefful followed my #beefwellington recipe ? Mate you’ve brought me to tears.’

Though Ramsay wasn’t impressed with the result, many TikTokers praised @succhefful for managing to make the famously hot-headed chef cry.

One person commented, ‘I think you’re the only person able to say that you’ve made Gordon Ramsay cry’, while another wrote: ‘You did the impossible… congrats… you make Gordon cry.’

For anyone who’s been inspired to create a good Beef Wellington after seeing the TikTok video I’d advise that you try a little bit harder to stick to Ramsay’s recipe – unless you just so happen to have an affinity for corned beef and ketchup, of course.