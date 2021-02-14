‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Is Donating $20,000 Of GoFundMe Haul To People In Similar Positions

im_d_ollady/Instagram/TikTok

The woman who used Gorilla Glue in her hair will donate $20,000 of her GoFundMe donations to others suffering similar ordeals.

Tessica Brown, from Louisiana, became a major topic of conversation online after using adhesive on her head in lieu of her usual hairspray, leading to a rock-solid scalp and immense pain. Fortunately, she’s had her ponytail removed and is in the midst of treatment.

After starting a fundraiser so she could pay for the ‘wigs that everybody is telling me I’m going to need’, it’s since amassed more than $23,000 – the vast majority of which will be given to charity.

Brown’s manager told TMZ that she’s going to give $20,000 of her haul to the Restore Foundation, which helps provide reconstructive surgery all around the world.

Dr. Michael Obeng, a Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon, offered to perform a $12,500 procedure for free. It was a gruelling four hours, but the mother-of-five’s scalp is on its way to recovery.

The doctor told CBS, ‘When I found out this was a reality, you can only feel compassion and sympathy for Tessica.’

However, it’s had a significant impact on her mental well-being, having lost 15lb from stress alone. While many have been sympathetic towards Brown’s plight, others have mocked her and speculated that she did it for internet fame.

She said, ‘I go in the bathroom and cry because I didn’t want my children to see me crying. And I was talking to my [three] little girls… and I talk to them every day, telling them… hey when you go to school, if somebody says something, laugh it off and keep going.’

A spokesperson for Gorilla Glue earlier said, ‘‘We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our spray adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.’