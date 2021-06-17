Gorilla Glue Girl Launches Her Own Hair Products Line

As y’all already know, about four months ago I ran out of hairspray and ended up using Gorilla glue spray. Bad, bad idea. As a result of that I ended up losing my hair and having scalp damage. But since then, I’ve been working with professionals to create and formulate a hair root oil.

I need this oil to heal my scalp, I need to grow my hair back, I needed to stimulate my hair follicles, and on top of that, I needed everything to be all natural. And in this oil – it has just that.