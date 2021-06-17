unilad
Gorilla Glue Girl Launches Her Own Hair Products Line

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 17 Jun 2021 08:24
Gorilla Glue Girl Launches Her Own Hair Products Line@Im_D_Ollady/TikTok

Tessica Brown has launched her very own hair products line in the wake of her Gorilla glue incident.

Tessica, aka ‘Gorilla glue girl’, found herself in quite the pickle in February after using a spray version of the super glue on her hair after running out of hairspray.

Initially thinking it was a good idea, Tessica soon discovered that her hair couldn’t move at all and that she couldn’t remove the product from her hair, leaving her stuck with the same hairstyle for almost a month.

The 40-year-old, who went viral for her videos documenting her journey, eventually had to have the glue surgically removed from her scalp.

'Gorilla Glue Girl' Sends Cease And Desist To Blogger Accusing Her Of Lying@Im_D_Ollady/Instagram

Following her viral fame, Tessica faced accusations that she made the TikTok videos for that purpose, but she has since denied this and insisted that the initial video was a genuine call for help.

She told ET in February, ‘Who in their right mind would say ‘oh let me just spray this in my hair so I can become famous overnight’. I needed somebody to tell me how to take it off, that’s all it was.’

Four months on from the ordeal, Tessica has launched her own line of hair products named ‘Forever Hair’.

Discussing her hair growth oil in a promotional video for the product, Tessica says:

As y’all already know, about four months ago I ran out of hairspray and ended up using Gorilla glue spray. Bad, bad idea. As a result of that I ended up losing my hair and having scalp damage. But since then, I’ve been working with professionals to create and formulate a hair root oil.

I need this oil to heal my scalp, I need to grow my hair back, I needed to stimulate my hair follicles, and on top of that, I needed everything to be all natural. And in this oil – it has just that.

Reeling off some of the ingredients in the oil, Tessica goes on to say that she’s been using the oil for two months and showed off the results.

As per the Forever Hair website, the oil can be purchased for $18. Other products advertised on the site are its ‘Forever Hold’ hairspray, and it’s ‘Sleek Edge Control’ hair treatment.

The hairspray costs $14, while the hair treatment is yet to become available for purchase. According to TMZ, this will be priced at $13.

