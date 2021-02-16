unilad
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Sends Cease And Desist To Blogger Accusing Her Of Lying

by : Emily Brown on : 16 Feb 2021 14:38
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown has issued a cease and desist letter to a blogger who has accused her of lying about her hair mishap. 

TikTok user Tessica went viral after revealing she used Gorilla Glue Spray to hold her hair in place when she ran out of hairspray, only to find out that superglue didn’t make a good alternative.

The TikToker sought medical treatment and had to undergo surgery to get the sticky substance out of her hair, but the popular blog @gossipofthecity_ refused to believe her ordeal was genuine.

In numerous posts on Instagram and Twitter, the person behind the account insisted Tessica was a liar and that she had scammed those who donated money to help her remove the Gorilla Glue.

Posts included messages and videos, with one re-post showing another woman claiming to have sprayed Gorilla Glue into her own hair, trying to debunk Tessica’s account of the situation. Alongside the video, the caption read: ‘Salute to this sister who actually deserves the money y’all donated to that liar. #girlbye.’

Tessica has since hit back at the blogger, with a lawyer for her management team telling TMZ they had sent a cease and desist letter to the person who appears to be in charge of the accounts.

Lawyer Jeffrey Klein has insisted that Tessica’s situation was neither contrived nor a joke and that to suggest otherwise is wrong. Klein further stated that Gossip of the City is defaming Tessica, and that the person behind the account is on thin ice.

The cease and desist letter reads, in part:

The statements you have made are false, defamatory and to our mind, are being made with the sole intention of causing loss and damage to Tessica personally and professionally, for your own gain…

You are hereby notified to cease and desist making false and defamatory statements regarding Tessica to any and all third-parties, immediately.

The letter goes on to warn that Tessica will ‘seek recovery of all losses and damages’ if she feels compelled to take legal action to prevent further posts.

Despite the warning, @gossipofthecity_ acknowledged the cease and desist in a separate post and branded it as fake. However, Tessica’s team confirmed to TMZ the letter is very much real.

The cease and desist letter identifies one post in particular, with the caption: ‘That #gorillaglue story is a lie. I don’t like messing up ppl hustles but this one is just flat out wrong. Hopefully y’all didn’t donate.’

The letter requests that the account ‘immediately remove’ the post, but at the time of writing, February 16, it is still live.

