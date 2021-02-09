unilad
Gorilla Glue Releases First Public Apology After TikToker Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Feb 2021 07:31
Gorilla Glue has issued a public apology after TikToker Tessica Brown used its product on her hair.

Tessica went viral on the popular video sharing app last week after documenting her hair ordeal. She explained that after running out of hairspray, she used Gorilla Glue spray to set her hair instead, which caused her hair to remain stuck for over a month.

Gorilla Glue later issued a statement advising that Tessica use rubbing alcohol on her hair to try remove the glue, but the woman had no luck and ended up seeking medical treatment.

Im_D_Ollady/TikTok

Tessica gave another update over the weekend and shared of video of a friend attending to her hair using treatment that was advised by healthcare professionals.

The woman attending to Tessica’s hair explains while opening several sachets of some kind of wet wipe, ‘As you can see, the cotton has kind of got stuck [to Tessica’s hair], but we’re gonna try use this like they said.’

Poor Tessica could be seen grimacing throughout the whole video and, as it stands, it’s currently unknown if the pain was worth it and if the treatment worked.

As the saga continues, Gorilla Glue has issued another statement describing Tessica’s ‘forever ponytail’ ordeal as an ‘unfortunate incident’.

The glue brand wrote on Twitter yesterday evening, February 8, ‘We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.’

Along with the tweet was a picture of a statement where Gorilla Glue said it was glad Tessica had received medical treatment and emphasised that the glue spray is not to be used on hair.

Part of the statement read:

This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label “do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or clothing…”

It continued, ‘[The glue spray] is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric.

Long story short, folks – don’t use super glue on your hair.

