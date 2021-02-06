Gorilla Glue Respond To TikToker Who Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair @Im_D_Ollady/TikTok

Gorilla Glue has responded to the TikToker who sprayed the adhesive all over her hair in lieu of hairspray.

When Tessica Brown ran out of traditional hairspray, she opted to try out a rather unorthodox method of finishing her hair.

Grabbing a bottle of Gorilla Glue, Tessica reasoned that the adhesive would keep her hair in place. Which it did. Wash after wash after wash.

After several weeks and several washes, Tessica is still unable to move her now extremely stiff hair. She’s even tried using coconut and tea tree oil in it, but to no avail.

Now Tessica is warning others to steer well clear of this makeshift beauty hack, advising followers to ‘don’t ever, ever’ use this superglue as a substitute to actual haircare products:

When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little göt2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have any more göt2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea. My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It. Don’t. Move.

The glue is reportedly now so tight that Tessica is actually getting headaches, and she is unable to even shave away her stiff, uncomfortable hair.

Now, Gorilla Spray has offered their own advice to Tessica’s sticky dilemma, telling TMZ that rubbing alcohol might well be the answer:

The less aggressive solvent for her hair/scalp would be rubbing alcohol to try and saturate her hair and then gently comb it out and shampoo.

However, Gorilla also warned that, as Tessica’s hair has now been stuck for some time, it’s ‘likely fractured at the root, but we certainly hope for the best’.

