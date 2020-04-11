Government Letter Rinsed By Cards Against Humanity Fans Amy Allen/Facebook

In light of the current health crisis, people across the UK have been receiving important updates in the form of a letter from the government.

Being able to find humour in difficult times is a distinctly British trait, so it’ll come as no surprise that one Brit noticed a distinctive resemblance between the font emblazoned across the front of the letter and the font used on the nation’s favourite boozing game – Cards Against Humanity.

And in true British style, a new version of the game was born.

‘This is a vital update from the Government about Coronavirus,’ the seemingly innocent letter read.

However, thanks to Amy Allen, that soon became: ‘This is a vital update from the Tories about throwing a virgin into a volcano.’

And… ‘This is a vital update from the Government about slapping a biscuit out of an orphan’s mouth.’

Seriously though, it gets even better: ‘This is a vital update from the Tories about rubbing Boris Johnson’s belly until he falls asleep.’

The game then seemingly moved away from politics altogether and said: ‘This is a vital update from the Vikings about Lady Gaga.’ Okay, now it’s starting to get interesting.

With most of us sat at home with a hell of a lot more free time on our hands – and if you’re anything like me, a fridge full of beer for survival – why not trying out some more drinking games to make light of everything that’s going on?

Take a shot every time someone mentions washing hands, or pour yourself a dirty pint every time Netflix cheekily asks if you’re still watching. We could get used to this whole isolation thing.

Shout out to Amy, who not only brought us joy by sharing the Cards of Humanity, but for running Wilbury Community Cafe in Letchworth, where they’re giving out free food to vulnerable isolated members of the community. It’s these everyday heroes who will get us through.

