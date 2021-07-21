Grandad Banned From USA After Accidentally Claiming To Be A Terrorist

My wife and I have been to New York and America before but we always wanted to see the lights. You see it in all the films and we thought this is maybe the last time we will be able to go as we not getting any younger.

We were filling out the visa form and it kept timing out before we could tick all the boxes, then it crashed and when it came back up, you start where you finish off.

My wife’s form came back and it was fine but I was told the visa had been refused because I was a terrorist. One of the questions ask if you are a terrorist and it must have jumped from No to Yes without me knowing.