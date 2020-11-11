Grandma Moves Into Care Home Because She ‘Couldn’t Live Without’ Husband

livchapmanx0/TikTok

A heartbreaking video shows the moment an elderly couple were reunited after being apart for five weeks.

Kenneth Meredith, 96, who suffers with dementia, had moved into the care home on his own after his health deteriorated.

However, his wife Betty, 91, found she couldn’t live without her husband by her side and decided to move into the care home herself to surprise him.

In a bid to make their reunion all that more special, nurses at the care home in Birmingham, UK, organised a small party for the two of them with balloons and music.

Watch the video below, you will need tissues:

Betty and Kenneth have been married for 71 years and, if they aren’t marriage goals, then I don’t know what is.

Apparently Betty had been living at the care home for a week before the two finally saw each other, but the 91-year-old had to self isolate for seven days before seeing her husband again. Despite having been there a week, Kenneth still had no idea she was there.

Charlotte Chapman, 23, is Kenneth and Betty’s great-granddaughter and spoke to UNILAD about the sweet video.

@livchapmanx0/TikTok

She explained:

My grandad has dementia and has recently gone into a care home five weeks ago and my nan couldn’t live without him and decided she wanted to move in there with him too. The care home went above and beyond decorating and organised all of this for them to be together the care home is called Bourn View Care Home in Birmingham.

Charlotte added, ‘They can now be together forever.’

While Kenneth suffers with dementia, apparently both his and Betty’s health deteriorated following the passing of their daughter in August. Despite going through something so tragic, it’s beautiful to see the two can still find happiness together.

@livchapmanx0/TikTok

Speaking about their reunion, Charlotte, from Redditch, Worcestershire, UK, said, ‘It was so beautiful to see them reunited again. It was lovely, and it was so special that the care home could do this for us.’

Charlotte’s sister Olivia shared the heartwarming video taken by carers at Bourn View on TikTok yesterday, November 10, and it’s already been liked almost 20,000 times.

Charlotte herself shared it on Twitter yesterday too which has seen her flooded with comments from people expressing how emotional they found Kenneth and Betty’s reunion.

I’m glad to know I’m not the only one to have welled up while watching it.