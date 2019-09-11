Great White Shark Leaves Tourists Screaming As Hunt Turns Sea Blood Red

Shocking footage has emerged showing the moment a great white shark attacked its prey, turning the sea a deep shade of crimson.

In the footage, terrified onlookers can be heard screaming in terror as the shark and its prey partake in a bloody fight underneath the water.

The incident was captured on camera by the captain of a boat which was taking passengers on a whale watching tour in the middle of the sea near Green’s Point Lighthouse in Brunswick, Canada.

You can watch the video below:

In the clip, which was later posted to the Jolly Breeze Tall Ship & Jolly Hurricane Jet Boat Facebook page, the predator can be seen just yards away from the boat as it bobbed along in the water.

Initially, not much can be seen as the majority of the fight takes place beneath the surface of the water, but then the shark’s fin emerges from the sea as its prey starts to thrash around.

Suddenly, the surrounding water turns red with the blood of the shark’s victim, as the shark continues its attack. Passengers onboard the boat can be heard screaming throughout the ordeal, with one person crying as the boat continues its journey.

One woman fretted about the seals they had seen earlier in the tour, worrying that one of those could have become the shark’s prey.

She says in the video:

We scared those poor seals, I even said ‘don’t get eaten’.

Another person reassured her that they weren’t the ones to scare the seals, stating in a matter-of-fact way: ‘The shark might have scared them.’

Since getting posted yesterday, the video has already gone viral – attracting 27k views with many saying they couldn’t believe such an ‘excellent’ sighting was captured on camera by the crew.

One person said those who posted the video were having ‘an amazing summer of experiences’ – after the same crew witnessed another great white shark attack last month.

Pixabay

That attack was captured by a six-year-old passenger on board the Jolly Breeze Tall Ship, again during a whale-watching tour.

Erika Head, a Jolly Breeze crew member, told CTV News Atlantic passengers were just watching seals laying on the rock when ‘all of a sudden we saw fins’.

Similarly to the most recent video posted to the ship’s page, the sea turned blood red during the attack, in which the shark overpowered its prey easily.

Nature. Is. Brutal.

