Grimsby Man’s Mugshot Goes Viral Because Of How Long His Neck Is

A mugshot shared by police has become a big talking point as Facebook users noticed the wrongdoer appeared to have an unusually long neck.

Harrison Davies, from Grimsby, UK, was jailed after stealing nearly £24,000 from his grandmother, who had looked out for him since he was a baby.

The 23-year-old used his 78-year-old grandmother’s details to open bank accounts and apply for loans, while using the stolen money to buy goods and drugs over a period of roughly two years.

Davies appeared in Grimsby Crown Court on January 27, where he admitted to a series of fraud and attempted fraud offences and perverting the course of justice, Grimsby Live reports.

He was sentenced to two years in jail, and Humberside Police took to Facebook to announce the news.

They shared Davies’ mugshot, writing:

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for two years after he defrauded an elderly family member out thousands of pounds and lied to police. Harrison Davies, of Stanley Street, Grimsby was sentenced at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Monday, 27 January.

While the 23-year-old’s crimes are shocking, it wasn’t his wrongdoings that caught the attention of Facebook users. Rather, it was Davies’ seemingly unusually long neck.

Obviously, there’s nothing Davies can do about the length of his neck, though the Brit does have a rather unfortunately-placed tattoo which perhaps serves to emphasise its length.

The large flower tattoo covers the lower half of Davies’ neck and carries over to the top of his chest, emphasising the empty top half and making his neck appear longer than it probably would otherwise. Davies also seems to have very slumped shoulders in his mugshot, which make the end of his neck less prominent and, in turn, make it appear longer.

Facebook users were quick to pick up on the notable feature, with many using the mugshot as an opportunity to make terrible neck-related jokes.

One comment read:

Surprised he was caught. With a neck like that he could have been his own look out.

Another Facebook user wrote:

You’re having a giraffe…… is what the midwife said to his mam.

A third responded:

He used to have thousands, but now he has necks to nothing…

The Facebook post has racked up thousands of comments from amused users, with each pun worse than the last.

Of course, the most important part of this story is the fact Davies is facing justice for his actions, but there was clearly no way internet users were going to let the mugshot go without comment.