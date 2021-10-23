Gun-Rights Activist’s ‘Deeply Horrible’ Alec Baldwin Tweet Ignites Fury

laurenboebert/Twitter/Alamy

Politician and gun-rights activist Lauren Boebert is receiving widespread backlash after she attempted to make what appeared to be a joke about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins passed away after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the film Rust on Thursday, October 21, after an assistant director reportedly told him it was safe.

The director of the production, Joel Souza, was standing behind Hutchins when the gun fired and has been released from hospital after being treated for his injuries.

Alamy

Baldwin was questioned by law enforcement after the events, which he described in a statement as a ‘tragic accident’, though no one has been charged for the incident.

While many social media users were busy paying tribute to Hutchins, Boebert used the opportunity to draw attention to one of Baldwin’s old tweets and make an apparent joke about gun safety.

Over the years, Baldwin has frequently spoken out against the National Rifle Association (NRA) and gun rights activists, and in 2014 he shared a tweet which read: ‘I’m going to make bright, banana yellow t-shirts that read “My hands are up. Please don’t shoot me.” Who wants one?’

Lauren Boebert/Twitter

Tagging the actor on Friday, Boebert shared the tweet and wrote: ‘@AlecBaldwin are these still available? Asking for a movie producer…’

The comment was met with quick and harsh backlash from other social media users who described Boebert as ‘disgusting’ and ‘horrible’, with one person writing: ‘To post such classless, hateful crap when a woman has lost her life in an accident is beyond shameful. But, I guess in your case, it is simply par for the course. You are a disgrace!’

Another comment reads: ‘Just when you think Lauren Boebert can’t go any lower, she always finds away [sic].Please REPORT this tweet. PASS IT ON!’

Baldwin has assured he is ‘fully cooperating with the police investigation’ as details of the incident continue to emerge.