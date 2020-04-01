Guy 'Accidentally' Flashes Girlfriend’s Mum When TikTok Challenge Goes Wrong @hxnkins

While people are bored and trying to amuse themselves at home amid the coronavirus pandemic social restrictions, a bizarre trend has started on TikTok, in which people walked up to their other half naked.

The trend, which is presumably designed to see how the other halves react at the sight of their naked loved one, has been really picking up on social media in recent days.

So, one man thought he was going to get the perfect clip when he hopped out of the shower and straight into the bedroom wearing nothing but a phone in his hand.

Except his prank, like they so often can do, went horribly wrong, when he got into the bedroom to discover his girlfriend’s mum also sitting on the bed.

Jeez.

TikTok user @hxnkins shared the clip of himself to the tune of the YMCA, with just his feet in view.

After confidently walking into his partner’s room, the girlfriend bursts out laughing and hides her face into her mum’s shoulder, while the shocked mum continues to glare at the boyfriend with her hand over her mouth in shock.

Guy 'Accidentally' Flashes Girlfriend’s Mum When TikTok Challenge Goes Wrong @hxnkins/TikTok

The TikTok user put a caption on the video explaining that he was inspired to attempt the challenge after seeing other users doing it on the app.

The challenge started with women surprising their significant others be greeting them completely naked and filming their reactions. A lot of the clips show many playing on video games or watching films when they get completely distracted by their naked partner.

@hxnkins’ incredibly cringeworthy clip has now been seen more than 17.2 million more than, with thousands of horrified viewers commenting things such as: ‘Please, please, please do not tell me that was her mom.’

Guy 'Accidentally' Flashes Girlfriend’s Mum When TikTok Challenge Goes Wrong @hxnkins/TikTok

Obviously, we need to take everything with a pinch of salt on social media, and we don’t actually know if he was really naked or whether his girlfriend and her mum were in on the joke, but even if they were, it’s pretty disturbing stuff.

If there’s one thing to learn from this: You might want to check who’s in the house before stripping down for the sake of a TikTok video. Or better yet, just don’t get the goods out in front of your in-laws.