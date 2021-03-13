Guy Claims This One Facial Feature Might Mean You’re Cursed

tythecrazyguy/TikTok

A TikToker has dropped a video detailing the ‘Sanpaku eyes theory’, a theory which I have never before heard of but now cannot get out of my head.

According to TikToker tythecrazyguy, there is a Japanese superstition surrounding Sanpaku eyes, or eyes where there is ‘an abnormal amount of white below or above the pupil’.

This is understood to be a very rare condition, but, as explained by TY, this isn’t a facial feature anyone harbouring any superstitions would want.

Check it out below:

According to TY:

Those who have it are said to have a very tragic destiny. If you have those eyes, your fate is doomed.

TY then went on to give examples of three very famous people who had Sanpaku eyes and went on to meet very tragic, sudden ends at young ages.

The first example TY gave was Princess Diana, who died at the age of 36 in a car accident. Then there was Marilyn Monroe, who died from a barbiturate overdose, also at the age of 36. The third example was President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in Dallas at the age of just 46.

tythecrazyguy/TikTok

TY explained that ‘some even believe that people with Sanpaku eyes died at some number ending in 6’, which certainly does fit with the examples he has given.

According to TY, Billie Eilish is one of the only celebrities still alive today to possess these unusual eyes, and fans have previously expressed concern about what this feature could mean for her fate.

TY cautioned:

If you have that type of eye, be warned.

According to Optometry Today, Sanpaku, means ‘three whites’ and is a term from the ancient Japanese system of medical diagnoses known as Bo-Shin. This apparently has close links with the philosophy of ‘yin and yang’.