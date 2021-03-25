Guy Claims To Have Time Travelled Six Years Into The Future

@unicosobreviviente/TikTok

A man on TikTok is claiming to have travelled six years into the future.

Javier, who goes by the username @unicosobreviviente (which translates to ‘only survivor’), posted his first video on February 13, claiming that he is in the year 2027.

Advert 10

According to the supposed time traveller, by 2027 humanity has become extinct, as his video of the Spanish city Valencia depicts.

He walks through a seemingly empty street, before the video cuts to an empty clothing store, stacked full of items to buy, with no humans in sight.

Advert 10

Since then, he has regularly shared videos with his 1.2 million followers. Each time, the video is completely void of any human activity.

Interestingly, utilities and necessities for human life, such as electricity and internet connection seem to still be available to the time traveller.

It is not the first time a person has claimed to be a time traveller on the app.

Advert 10

One TikTok user, 2029man, who calls himself ‘The Messenger’, regularly posts videos making predictions about the future. However, many have already proved to be untrue.

On January 3, he made a prediction that on January 6, US Congress would reject the electoral college decision on the 2020 presidential election.

‘This will lead to Nancy Pelosi becoming president on January 20. Be ready,’ he said.

Advert 10

Despite having a following of more than 600,000 people, many don’t believe most of his predictions.

Given his track record, we don’t blame them. ‘This did not age well,’ one person wrote.

Advert 10

‘On January 7th, 2021, my grandma’s food stamps will come in, we eating good. Be ready,’ another joked.