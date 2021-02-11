Guy Crushed After Cashier Tricks Him Into Thinking He’d Won Lottery Jackpot

Dannyt214/Reddit

A grocery store cashier has gone viral after filming himself tricking a guy into thinking he’d won the lottery.

We’re not sure if the cashier was just bored or trying to get one over on a particularly annoying regular customer, but either way his prank works like a charm. In a video posted to Reddit, he films a guy filling in a scratchcard and asks him, ‘Ready to see how much you won, bro?’

The cashier then puts the scratchcard details into his till machine, and shows the camera that it’s not the customer’s lucky day. But rather than break the bad news straight away, he decides to have a little fun, by playing a fake jingle and shouting, ‘What the f**k bro?!’

Check out the video below:

Unsurprisingly, the guy loses his mind a little bit as he tries to figure out whether he’s actually hit the jackpot. He tells the cashier, ‘I know you lying,’ before marching around to the till to check out the results for himself.

And just when it seems like he might actually be getting his hopes up, the cashier films his dreams coming crashing down to Earth as he sees the real figure on the screen, and realises he’s won a grand total of $2.

It’s a perfectly-executed prank, and people on Reddit have been quick to give the cashier the credit he deserves. One person commented, ‘The look on his face 😂 what a d**k this employee is lmao,’ while another joked about what might have happened next, saying, ‘It cut off because he started beating his a**.’

It must have been a soul-crushing experience for the customer, but if nothing else, the video is proof that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

