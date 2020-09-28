Guy Cycles More Than 2,500 Miles From Poo Poo Point To Pee Pee Creek rubydrummr/Twitter

Over in the US, one man cycled more than 2,500 miles from Poo Poo Point to Pee Pee Creek.

Twitter user @rubydrummr has been cycling across the country, ‘biking nearly 5,000 miles’, in order to raise awareness of the Yemen crisis.

As part of his efforts, he took on one of the nation’s most audacious journeys: a landmark voyage from number two in the west to number one in the east.

Over the course of 36 days, he completed a 2,553-mile bike ride. He set off at the start of the Poo Poo Point Trail in Washington, travelling across nine states before arriving at Pee Pee Creek in Ohio.

In a later tweet, he wrote: ‘Bro I started crying tears of joy and then started laughing my ass off about crying over pee pee creek.’ In order to complete such a trip, he cycled 69 miles every single day. ‘Not a mile more, not a mile less,’ he explained.

The original tweet has racked up more than 380,000 likes and nearly 50,000 retweets. ‘I’m so glad y’all appreciate this. I’m still biking but I’ll talk more about the trip when I get times to chill,’ he wrote.

He took in some incredible sights across the cycle, including other notable excretion-based locations: ‘I almost forgot I passed Sharts Road on the way to pee pee creek. Can’t make this up,’ he tweeted.

He posted a snap of his bike to Twitter, going on to explain that while triathlon bikes aren’t the best for a journey of this scale, ‘broke boys gotta work with what they got’. He added: ‘I KNOW my budget setup is wild but I’m not a cyclist just a determined ass, broke adventurer using what I had.’

In his most recent update, he wrote: ‘I’ve tented out every night for at least 32 of the days so if someone wants to throw me on their couch between Ohio and Maine shoot me a msg! Just don’t shoot me lmao.’

UNICEF has more information about the Yemen crisis here.

To find out how you can offer your support with the Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation, click here.