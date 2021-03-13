Guy Hides In Back Of Car While Friend Breaks Up With Cheating Boyfriend

zackhoover_/TikTok

There are probably few things in life more awkward than hanging around with a friend and their most recent ex, the air bristling with seething tension.

But for one TikToker, things got even more ick after his friend asked him to hide out in the back of her car while she broke up with her ‘toxic boyfriend’.

Managing to remain completely silent, TikToker Zack Hoover managed to film the heated exchange, which saw his friend confront her boyfriend about his back and forth messages with another girl.

You can watch part one of the video – which ends on a bit of a cliff-hanger – below:

The conversation begins calmly, with Zack’s friend telling her boyfriend that she thinks they need to break up. At this point he becomes angry, raging, ‘well, I f*cked your best friend, is that what you wanted to hear?’

At this point, the girl begins crying audibly, and ultimately ends up telling him to get out of the car. Unfortunately, this is when the boyfriend starts asking if he can get his gym bag from the back seat of the car, growing suspicious when she tells him no.

Of course, this was exactly where Zack was hiding, and part one ends with his cover about to be blown. The second hand panic at this exact moment is almost overwhelming, especially given that followers had to wait until part two to find out how things panned out.

You can watch part two for yourself below:

In part two, we see Zack being chased by the furious recent dumpee, rushing across the car park as his friend screams at him to run.

This second vid doesn’t exactly do anything to paint the cheating ex in a more sympathetic light, ending with him threatening to call and ‘f*ck’ someone called Hannah.

